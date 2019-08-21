Companies / Property

Adrenna announces delisting plans

21 August 2019 - 08:16 Nick Hedley
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

Adrenna Property Group, which owns just one property and has a market value of R55.9m, says it will fork out up to R26.2m to buy out certain shareholders and delist from the JSE.

A number of small-cap firms have left or announced plans to leave the JSE recently, citing onerous regulatory requirements and costs amid depressed appetite for shares in that segment of the market.

Financial services company Efficient Group said in July it might delist after a private equity group made an offer to buy out minority shareholders. Others that have already exited the bourse or announced plans to do so include retailer Verimark, logistics provider Cargo Carriers, mining group eXtract and industrial firm Torre Industries.

Adrenna, which listed in 1999, has only turned to the market for funding once since then. The landlord’s only asset is a commercial industrial complex in the Western Cape.

Its listing had been costly and had increased the administrative burden on the company, it said. Being public had also not bolstered its image in the market given its size. 

“Furthermore, efforts during the past financial year to diversify the company’s operations in order to enhance shareholder wealth have been delayed by the onerous and costly compliance requirements associated with being a listed entity.”

Adrenna said that based on the pledges of shareholders, the most it would have to pay investors to delist would be R26.2m. 

The company said it would pay R1.30 a share to buy out those investors who had agreed to sell. Its shares were last traded at R1.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Property values in Cape Town’s CBD ballooned in past two years

The value of property has climbed nearly 40% to R42.860bn, as more large companies and startups embrace downtown
Companies
1 day ago

SA assets are helping Resilient bounce back in 2019

The property company is surviving the weakest SA retail environment in years
Companies
19 hours ago

Bellville Velodrome to get biggest overhaul in more than 20 years

Western Cape property development will be planned around the bicycle track famous for hosting concerts
Companies
15 hours ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Raging Hong Kong protests do not dim residents’ passion for property

World / Asia

Resilient hopes to put annus horribilis behind it

Companies / Property

HOT PROPERTY: Designer cluster homes in Atholl

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.