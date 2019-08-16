Resilient hopes to put annus horribilis behind it
The shopping centre owner's income payout drops for the second year in a row
16 August 2019 - 17:09
Resilient, the property company that was embroiled in a scandal in 2018 that cost investors billions, says it is on track to recover from its annus horribilis and that it is projecting dividend growth.
The company's dividend fell 6% in the year to June 2019, after a drop of 0.8% the previous year. Its reduced dividends were due to it selling the majority of its holding in Fortress and losing out on potential income.
