Resilient hopes to put annus horribilis behind it The shopping centre owner's income payout drops for the second year in a row

Resilient, the property company that was embroiled in a scandal in 2018 that cost investors billions, says it is on track to recover from its annus horribilis and that it is projecting dividend growth.

The company's dividend fell 6% in the year to June 2019, after a drop of 0.8% the previous year. Its reduced dividends were due to it selling the majority of its holding in Fortress and losing out on potential income.