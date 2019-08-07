Companies / Property Safari Investments AGM descends into ‘farce’ Property company refuses to discuss takeover offers by Fairvest and Comprop, raising the ire of activist shareholders BL PREMIUM

Shareholders were left frustrated at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Safari Investments, a property company which has been the subject of takeover attempts by Fairvest and Comprop, after its board refused to answer questions about the offers.

A recording of Wednesday’s meeting was sent to Business Day by a participant and showed Safari refusing to discuss the merits of the offers with the shareholders there.