Offshore businesses reward Redefine Properties

Redefine, which is the third largest real estate firm on the JSE, spent R1.5bn in Eastern Europe’s largest economy during the first half to February, but spent slightly less in SA.

CEO Andrew Konig said the company was not on an investment strike in SA, but that many of the players it would have done business with locally were waiting for the outcome of the country’s national elections.

“Leasing is a long-term game and there is little confidence. We hope that a positive result will be achieved. Then our president can be bold and pull the levers he has to achieve the easy wins at least,” he said.

Konig said there were challenges in securing leases at attractive rentals as many businesses in SA were struggling tremendously.

He said business and consumer confidence were low and that this placed strain in certain areas, including the office and retail markets.

“Confidence will return once there is improved policy certainty. However, if there is any benefit from the election outcome it will probably only be evident in 2020/21 as opposed to the 2019 financial year,” he said.

The group declared a dividend of 49.19c per share compared with 47.30c in the previous corresponding period .

Its rival and the largest listed real estate group on the JSE, Growthpoint Properties, reported 5.9% dividend growth for the six months to December.

Head of research at Anchor Stockbrokers Craig Smith said Redefine’s dividend growth rate was at the lower end of its guidance, but that was expected given tough conditions in SA.

“Overall, it’s more or less in line with guidance but does again highlight the weak local property fundamentals. Their offshore investments have definitely contributed positively to performance, especially EPP NV in Poland,” Smith said.

Redefine’s investments are now worth about R108bn including its exposure to SA, Poland, Australia, the UK, Germany and Nigeria. It expects to grow its dividend 4% for the full year to August.

The group’s financial director, Leon Kok, said the South African economy needed to grow between 3% and 4% in order for redefine to deliver dividend growth that consistently beat inflation.

Redefine's share price closed 2.53% higher on Monday at R10.15. It is up 4.96% so far in 2019.

