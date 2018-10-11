Equites Property Fund impresses with strong results

Equites Property Fund, the owner of high-end distribution centres in SA and the UK, released one of the strongest sets of financial results this reporting season, delivering double-digit dividend growth.

The company, which grew its dividend per share 11.7% in the six months to August 2018, said it had managed to sign leases with tenants at better rates because of the high quality of its assets. According to market commentators, Equites has become the owner of some of the best industrial assets in SA.

The board approved an interim dividend of 68.12c per share for the six months to August. The net asset value per share increased 9.5% to R16.67 in the period compared with a year ago.

The company, which is the only group solely invested in industrial assets that is listed on the JSE, reported 49% growth in the fair value of its property portfolio, from R6.8bn to R10.1bn.

Distribution centres and high-tech warehouses, which are classified as prime logistics assets, are among the most sought-after property assets in SA, with companies wanting to benefit from future growth in online shopping and also wanting to sign up groups who want to establish supply chains.

CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan said prime logistics assets had outperformed retail and commercial property, with strong demand being driven by the growth in e-commerce, and retailers increasing efficiencies through sophisticated distribution networks.

"Equites’s focus on high-quality logistics assets, let to A-grade tenants on long-dated leases and in key logistics nodes, has established the group as a market leader in the logistics property space. The group increased its portfolio value from R1bn to R10.1bn in the four years since listing," he said.

“Equites’s track record of double-digit distribution growth, as well as strong net asset value growth, continues to be acknowledged by investors, again awarding it the position of top-performing real-estate investment trust over the past three years, with an annualised total return of 24.8% per year.”

Equites achieved like-for-like property income growth of 7.8% in the reporting period, which was reflective of the strength of the underlying property portfolio.

The weighted average lease expiry across Equites's assets also increased from 7.9 years at February 28 2018 to 8.3 years at August 31 2018, which added certainty to the fund's future rental growth.

Vacancies fell to 0.2% from 2% at year-end following the letting of a logistics property at Cape Town International Airport.

The company's debt position was also low, with a loan-to-value of 22.1% at August 31 2018 compared with 23.5% at February 28 2018.

Equites also raised R800m in an oversubscribed bookbuild in June for future acquisitions in the UK.

andersona@businesslive.co.za