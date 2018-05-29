Companies / Property

SPECIALIST LOGISTICS PROPERTY FUND

Equites eyes more UK industrial properties in R2bn acquisition drive

29 May 2018 - 06:22 Alistair Anderson
CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan says many of its buying opportunities are in the UK. Picture: UPSPLASH/KYLE MYBURGH
Industrial property stock Equites is on an aggressive growth path, eyeing acquisitions worth more than R2bn, which it wants to make in the UK before March next year.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of R8bn, plans to grow its asset base by at least 20% each year for the next few years. CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan says many of its buying opportunities are in the UK.

Equites is the only specialist logistics property fund listed on the JSE. It owns warehouse-type properties in SA and the UK and services blue-chip companies’ distribution needs.

The company received about R800m last week through a capital raise, some R300m ahead of its target.

The CEO said that fund managers had recognised that Equites had "connectivity to industrial deals in the UK that no other South African funds could get a crack at".

"We were pleased to get such a positive response from the market. We have a built a platform that really stands out in the UK. Before we listed we had professionals learning about the market and setting up our investment base there.

"Our intellectual property is second to none in that market and we see deals that South Africans just entering the market aren’t privy to," he said.

Taverna-Turisan said the company wanted to increase its exposure to the UK to 25% of its portfolio. The UK accounted for 16% of Equites’s total revenue in its latest financial results, for the year to February.

Equites has been among the top-performing property stocks since it listed in 2014, with a share price return of 88%. It was one of few funds to declare double-digit dividend growth — of 12.2% — in the latest reporting season. Its property portfolio expanded 30% from R6.2bn to R8.1bn in the year to February.

Industrial property is looking more attractive than other sub-sectors such as the office market, which has double-digit vacancies on average, and retail, which is being affected by subdued economic growth.

Naeem Tilly, an investment analyst at Catalyst Fund Managers, said Equites’s focus was on buying "last mile" warehouses. These fed secondary towns in the UK, and Equites therefore did not have to compete for expensive logistics assets in the centre of London and other major UK cities.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

