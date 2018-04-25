Greenbay to buy Resilient’s stake in Portuguese malls

Resilient is unwinding its investment in the two Portuguese properties it owns with associate company Greenbay Properties.

The group has been clearing up some cross-holdings following criticism by some investors who say the cross-holdings exist to manipulate share prices.

Greenbay will buy Resilient’s 50% stake in Locaviseu-Sociedade, the holding company of Forum Coimbra and Forum Viseu, the owners of the Forum Coimbra and Forum Viseu shopping centres, respectively.

They paid €219.25m for the Forum Coimbra and Forum Viseu shopping centres in a deal announced in March 2017.

Independent valuations valued a 50% stake in the two shopping centres at €114.06m, Greenbay said on Tuesday.

Greenbay will pay €66.4m for Resilient’s stake in Locaviseu-Sociedade, after deducting existing senior bank debt.

Nedbank CIB analyst Len van Niekerk said: "Resilient is unwinding its co-investment in the two direct properties in Portugal that it has with Greenbay.

"This is probably part of a general trend to simplify the co-investments across the group of companies and focus on Resilient more.

"This will also bring down Resilient debt by lowering its loan to value [ratio, which] has risen because of the fall in the share price of its listed investments in Nepi Rockcastle, Greenbay and Fortress."