Greenbay to buy Resilient’s stake in Portuguese malls

25 April 2018 - 08:42 Alistair Anderson
Resilient is unwinding its investment in the two Portuguese properties it owns with associate company Greenbay Properties.

The group has been clearing up some cross-holdings following criticism by some investors who say the cross-holdings exist to manipulate share prices.

Greenbay will buy Resilient’s 50% stake in Locaviseu-Sociedade, the holding company of Forum Coimbra and Forum Viseu, the owners of the Forum Coimbra and Forum Viseu shopping centres, respectively.

They paid €219.25m for the Forum Coimbra and Forum Viseu shopping centres in a deal announced in March 2017.

Independent valuations valued a 50% stake in the two shopping centres at €114.06m, Greenbay said on Tuesday.

Greenbay will pay €66.4m for Resilient’s stake in Locaviseu-Sociedade, after deducting existing senior bank debt.

Nedbank CIB analyst Len van Niekerk said: "Resilient is unwinding its co-investment in the two direct properties in Portugal that it has with Greenbay.

"This is probably part of a general trend to simplify the co-investments across the group of companies and focus on Resilient more.

"This will also bring down Resilient debt by lowering its loan to value [ratio, which] has risen because of the fall in the share price of its listed investments in Nepi Rockcastle, Greenbay and Fortress."

