Leeds property sale reduces RDI risk

JSE-listed RDI has sold City Point, an office in Leeds, for £26.05m as part of its strategy of selling mature assets and investing the proceeds in new growth opportunities.

CE Mike Watters said the office was sold at a premium to the acquisition price of 20.6%, showing that RDI had delivered significant value for investors.

RDI said in 2017 it was in a position where it could sell a number of assets at attractive prices in Germany and especially in the UK.

RDI, which is an FTSE 250 income-focused UK real estate investment trust, originally bought the office as part of a portfolio that it acquired from Aegon UK Property Fund in March 2016.

City Point was bought for £21.6m, with a vacancy of more than 17%.