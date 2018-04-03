Real estate magnate Pam Golding dies

Residential real estate business leader Pam Golding has passed away at the age of 90.

She has been lauded for building one of the largest estate agencies on the continent, Pam Golding Properties.

In 1976 Golding, who was a housewife in her 40s at the time, identified the need for a discreet and professional agency within the South African real estate market.

The group has since developed into a world-class global organisation comprised of a number of operating companies which cover the full spectrum of the property market in sub-Saharan Africa and internationally.

Pam Golding Properties boasts a network of more than 300 offices in sub-Saharan Africa as well as offices in the UK, Germany, Mauritius and Seychelles. The group also facilitates property sales and residency in Spain and Portugal, as well as property sales in the US.

"Inherent in the essence of the brand, underpinned by the company’s philosophy and cornerstones of empathy, knowledge, experience and integrity, is the promise of a ‘sense of comfort’," the company says.

The Pam Golding Properties company has been run by Pam Golding’s son, Dr Andrew Golding, for a number of years since she retired from work.