Estate agents draft bill lacks vital reforms, says property association

The South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) is underwhelmed by the draft version of the Property Practitioners Bill released by the Department of Human Settlements, saying it lacks the reforms the association was hoping for.

The bill aims to transform the property sector and enable small players to enter the field. The bill is intended to replace the Estate Agency Affairs Board, whose mandate has been hampered by a court ruling.

Sapoa’s legal consultant, Mumtaz Moola, said that despite the association’s inputs on the proposed legislation, not much had changed since 1976 while all property practitioners had been regulated in terms of the Estate Agency Affairs Act.

"This version of the bill has not done much to address the diversified property sector. It is very much in its original form except for the addition of the ombudsman, the exemptions and the compliance and enforcement section," she said.