Tower Property Fund grows in Croatia

Cape-based Tower Property Fund is planning to ring-fence its growing Croatian portfolio into a new investment vehicle, CEO Marc Edwards says, with the company having had "a transformative 2016".

Tower released results for the six months to November on Tuesday, highlighting it had acquired a R1bn retail property portfolio in the country, increasing the fund’s total portfolio value to more than R5bn. The exposure to Croatia made up 28% of the portfolio by value.

Edwards said Croatia was growing steadily from a low base after a recession that ended in 2015 and GDP growth of 2.5% was forecast for 2017.