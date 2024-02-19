Companies / Mining

Northam expects large drop in earnings as higher production fails to offset low prices

Northam Ebitda to be down 68% and gross profit to decrease about 73%

19 February 2024 - 14:44
by Denene Erasmus
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

The industry-wide slide in platinum group metals prices has taken a hefty toll on profit earned by mid-tier PGM miner Northam Platinum in the six months to end-December.

The group’s headline earnings per share for the period are expected to decrease by between 87.5% and 97.5% compared with the same six months in 2022.

In a trading update published on Monday ahead of the release of interim results on March 1, Northam said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be down 68% to R3.2bn and gross profit to decrease about 73% to R2.4bn.

“The decrease in commodity prices [have put] earnings across the PGM sector under pressure,” Northam said.

The decrease in earnings was largely due to a “significant” drop in commodity prices which could not be offset by a 10% increase in sales volumes and a roughly 11% increase in refined metal production.

Sales revenue decreased by 25.5% despite a 10.4% increase in 4E (platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold) sales volumes.

The 4E rand basket price was down about 42% to R24,270 per 4E ounce and the dollar basket price declined 46%.

“A raft of global geopolitical issues has the potential to cause further disruption to PGM markets and metal prices, while the potential for further and more severe Eskom load curtailment events could lead to additional operational disruptions,” the group warned. 

Its earnings for the period were also affected by a roughly R800m loss on the sale of shares it held in bigger rival Impala Platinum (Implats).

Northam received R9bn in cash after selling its 34.5% interest in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to Implats following a mandatory offer by the latter. The mandatory offer from Implats amounted to R90 per share in cash as well as 0.3 new Implats shares.

The 3.3% stake that Northam obtained in Implats through the mandatory offer was sold for R3.1bn, but due to the decrease in the value of Implats’ shares between the time when Northam accepted the offer and then sold the shares, the deal resulted in an R800m loss.

Northam and Implats were involved in a protracted tussle to acquire RBPlat before the former dropped out of the race in 2023, citing the drop in PGM prices. Led by CEO Paul Dunne, Northam was also under pressure from shareholders who argued at the time that its production pipeline looked more favourable relative to its peers.

It has in recent years invested in beefing up production at its Zondereinde deep-level mine near Thabazimbi, its Booysendal mine near Steelpoort, and the Eland mine close to Brits.

“We operate a largely fixed-cost business and consider increasing production, and doing so efficiently, to be our best defence against current global inflationary pressures,” Northam said.

The 10.6% increase in production was due to a “solid performance from all mines across the group” and specifically a 15% increase in 4E concentrate from its Booysendal mine and a roughly 60% increase from its own operation and surface sources at Eland mine.

In early afternoon, Northam’s share price was down about 4.8% at R106.28. The share has lost roughly 31% of its value over the last 12 months.

— With Andries Mahlangu

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

Why PGM investors need to brace for more bad news

The upcoming earnings season for miners such as Implats and Amplats is likely to hold a few nasty surprises — but longer term, some analysts are ...
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Northam Platinum holds up well amid PGM downturn

CEO Paul Dunne cites increased mechanisation to grow output and lower operational risk
Companies
1 month ago

Experts predict tough 2024 for coal, iron ore and platinum miners

Capital Economics sees electric vehicles keeping a lid on PGMs, but gold is likely to be a bright spot
Companies
2 months ago

PGM miners enter survival mode

The fat years are over — and Sibanye-Stillwater’s convertible bond may herald a rush by others to raise capital as platinum group metal prices bite
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Northam Platinum shares get boost from JPMorgan upgrade

JPMorgan cites signs of stabilising economic activity in China, SA’s largest trading partner, as a reason behind its optimistic outlook on Northam.
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Watchdog to probe auditing at three listed ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Amplats to layoff 3,700 workers as metals prices ...
Companies / Mining
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: What the R10bn Heineken writedown ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
DStv pushes up prices as costs rise and the rand ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
WeBuyCars looks to double market share by 2028
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.