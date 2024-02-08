Implats expects earnings to plunge by about 80%
The update follows one released in January, when the PGM producer warned it expected earnings to be at least 20% lower
08 February 2024 - 12:58
Low metals prices and impairments could result in a significant drop in earnings for platinum group metals (PGMs) producer Impala Platinum (Implats).
In a production update in January, the miner said it expected headline earnings for the six months to end-December to be “at least 20% lower” than the previous year...
