New processing plant set to triple Gemfields production in Mozambique
Montepuez Ruby Mining, in which the miner has a 75% stake, has concluded a deal with specialist engineering group Consulmet
07 August 2023 - 09:27
Precious stone miner Gemfields will expand its footprint in Mozambique as it has entered into a contract to build an extra processing capacity for $70m (R1.3bn) that will triple its production in the region.
Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM), in which Gemfields has a 75% stake, concluded a deal with specialist engineering group Consulmet for the construction of the processing plant at MRM’s ruby mine in Mozambique that is set to come online in the first half of 2025...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.