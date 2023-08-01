RBPlat reports loss as interim profit falls by R2.5bn

Mid-tier platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) swung into an interim loss after reporting a more than R2.5bn fall in profit after lower PGM prices, less production, fewer sales, high inflation and the weakening of the rand.
The company, valued at about R37.2bn on the JSE, reported in its results for the six months to end-June that profit went from R2.2bn in the same period last year to a loss of R339.6m in the first half of 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.