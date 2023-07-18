WATCH: Reserve Bank expected to stand pat on rates
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
18 July 2023 - 20:57
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BLOOMBERG
SA’s central bank is expected to keep rates on hold at its monetary policy meeting this week. The Bank has raised its benchmark rate by 475 basis points since November 2021, as it has tried to rein in inflation above the 4.5% midpoint of its target range. Business Day TV previewed the monetary policy committee decision with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
