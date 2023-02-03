Thungela to buy stake in Australian coal mine for R4.1bn

This week, the US Fed, the ECB and BOE all lifted benchmark borrowing costs and warned of more hikes to come
In Africa there are so many real-world problems and blue-sky opportunities that technology can address
Departure of president’s climate finance task team chief raises questions about next steps for R1.5-trillion investment plan
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
As a result of the acquisition Thungela will have operational control of Ensham coal mine
New orders slumped due to load-shedding, which also disrupted supply chains and curtailed business activity, according to survey respondents
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Chris Hipkins also needs to deal with the inflation challenge ahead of October 14 election
It could pay off in much needed advertising exposure for SA
Ford has won 10 constructors' championships and was last involved in F1 in 2004
Coal miner Thungela Resources announced on Friday that it will expand its operations beyond SA’s shores by acquiring a controlling share in an Australian thermal coal mine.
Through a new company, Sungela Holdings, Thungela will acquire an 85% interest in the Ensham coal mine in Queensland at a purchase consideration of about R4.1bn...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Thungela to buy stake in Australian coal mine for R4.1bn
As a result of the acquisition Thungela will have operational control of Ensham coal mine
Coal miner Thungela Resources announced on Friday that it will expand its operations beyond SA’s shores by acquiring a controlling share in an Australian thermal coal mine.
Through a new company, Sungela Holdings, Thungela will acquire an 85% interest in the Ensham coal mine in Queensland at a purchase consideration of about R4.1bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.