Thungela to buy stake in Australian coal mine for R4.1bn

As a result of the acquisition Thungela will have operational control of Ensham coal mine

03 February 2023 - 11:05 Denene Erasmus

Coal miner Thungela Resources announced on Friday that it will expand its operations beyond SA’s shores by acquiring a controlling share in an Australian thermal coal mine.

Through a new company, Sungela Holdings, Thungela will acquire an 85% interest in the Ensham coal mine in Queensland at a purchase consideration of about R4.1bn...

