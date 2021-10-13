NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How mining and manufacturing affected GDP outlook
Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s SA economist, Siobhan Redford, about how the data could affect growth
13 October 2021 - 08:38
Production growth in SA’s mining sector eased in August, while activity in the manufacturing sector picked up pace.
On an annual basis, mining output rose 2% and factory activity ticked up by 1.8%.
Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s SA economist, Siobhan Redford, about how the data could affect growth.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.