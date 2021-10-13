Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How mining and manufacturing affected GDP outlook

Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s SA economist, Siobhan Redford, about how the data could affect growth

13 October 2021 - 08:38 Business Day TV
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

Production growth in SA’s mining sector eased in August, while activity in the manufacturing sector picked up pace.

On an annual basis, mining output rose 2% and factory activity ticked up by 1.8%.

Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s SA economist, Siobhan Redford, about how the data could affect growth.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

August production data offers a mixed picture

Manufacturing production came back better than expected after civil unrest, even as mining production disappointed.
Economy
14 hours ago

WATCH: Why business confidence has dimmed

Business Day TV spoke to Sacci chief economist Richard Downing about business confidence
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Localisation move hailed as PPC leaps on new rule ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Vodacom’s new super app gets support from Massmart
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Alexander Forbes survey reveals bleak retirement ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Spin-off of Bytes Technology eats into Altron ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Ninety One survey reveals overwhelming support ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.