Companies / Mining Harmony Gold seals wage deal with five unions The cash-flush miner said the total average wage increase negotiated is 7.8% in year one, 7.4% in year two and 7% in year three

Harmony Gold and labour unions have concluded a three-year wage deal, the first outside the Minerals Council SA’s central bargaining forum, which will see average pay increasing as much as 8.4%.

The deal, which was concluded after three months of negotiations, covers wages and conditions of service from July 2021 to end of June 2024. Riding high on buoyant metal prices, gold miners have this year been delivered strong results and returns to shareholders, and have come under pressure (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/2021-09-12-joseph-vusi-mathunjwa-commodity-boom-what-boom-workers-ask-amid-paltry-wage-offers/) from unions to give more of the windfall to workers. ..