Companies / Mining PLATINUM METALS Maximum of five good years for PGMs, warns Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen Unlike Northam's CEO prediction of a decade of good times, the world number two PGM supplier expects it to be far shorter BL PREMIUM

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) sees a small window of just a few years to take advantage of high platinum group metal (PGM) prices to advance its new projects and to prepare its mines for a downswing, says CEO Natascha Viljoen.

The world’s second-biggest source of mine-to-market PGMs is studying a big project at its opencast Mogalakwena mine — which analysts describe as the world’s most profitable PGM mine — in Limpopo and it has a potential second project at its aged Mototolo mine to begin extracting PGMs in unexploited ground next door...