WATCH: Why Sibanye-Stillwater plans to invest R6.8bn in SA

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman talks to Business Day TV about the company’s SA projects

19 February 2021 - 07:15 Business Day TV
Sibanye Gold CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Sibanye-Stillwater is planning to invest R6.8bn in SA projects, including the K4 mine, which the company acquired when it bought Lonmin.

However, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman says the investments should not be seen as a sign of confidence in the country as policy uncertainty, electricity supply constraints and the risk of social disruption remain key hurdles to unlocking significant investments.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Froneman to discuss this in more detail.

