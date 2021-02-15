Company comment
Sibanye can make K4 project a reality
Mining group is going to push K4 into production for R3.9bn over eight years
15 February 2021 - 20:54
Anyone with even a passing interest in SA’s platinum group metals (PGM) industry will find a special delight in the resuscitation of the fabled K4 project that stalled nearly a decade ago in the hands of Lonmin.
Lonmin, then a powerful force in the PGM industry as the world’s third-largest supplier of platinum, just could not get the K4 mine across the line and into production. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now