Sibanye can make K4 project a reality Mining group is going to push K4 into production for R3.9bn over eight years

Anyone with even a passing interest in SA’s platinum group metals (PGM) industry will find a special delight in the resuscitation of the fabled K4 project that stalled nearly a decade ago in the hands of Lonmin.

Lonmin, then a powerful force in the PGM industry as the world’s third-largest supplier of platinum, just could not get the K4 mine across the line and into production. ..