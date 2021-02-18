Gold Fields enters a year of big spending

As Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland leaves the company, the global gold miner is entering a year of large capital expenditure to build a new gold mine in Chile.

Holland is retiring, making way for former Anglo American veteran Chris Griffith, the CEO of its platinum division for seven years. Gold Fields has nine mines in Africa, Australia and South America and is building Salares Norte, its tenth.

“2021 is going to be a big capital expenditure year for Gold Fields, given the peak spending at Salares Norte as well as the increase in sustainable capex for the group,” Holland said, adding the project would absorb $508m this year.

Gold Fields expects to spend a total of $1.18bn or R17.3bn on growth and sustaining its mines this year as part of its strategy to keep production above two-million ounces of gold a year for up to a decade.

Gold Fields expects gold output of up to 2.35-million ounces in 2021 compared to the 2.236-million ounces for 2020.

Salares Norte will be 70% completed by the end of 2021, Holland said.

Other areas receiving capital are the mines in Australia as well as the South Deep mine in SA. Gold Fields unbundled three large, deep-level gold mines in SA to create Sibanye-Stillwater in 2013. South Deep is its last mine in SA and the one which has given it the most difficulties, missing production targets.

Under the management of Martin Preece, however, the mine generated net cash of R558m during 2020 despite the disruptions from the Covid-19 lockdown in the first half of the year.

South Deep produced 226,900oz of gold in 2020, a 2% increase on the previous year, while all-in costs jumped 13% to R663,635/kg.

Gold Fields expects the mine to generate 290,000oz of gold during 2021 and management is “reasonably confident” output can grow by up to a third during the next four years.

The mine most affected by the pandemic during 2020 was the Cerro Corona mine in Peru, where output fell by 29% to 207,100oz. Its net cash of $84m was similar to the previous year because of a higher gold price.

In its annual results to end-December, Gold Fields declared a final dividend of 320c per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 480c, three times as large as the previous year.

Gold Fields reported an annual after-tax profit of $745m compared to profit of $175m the year before.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za