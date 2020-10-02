Companies / Mining

Union Capital Partners writes down R113m in mining assets

The company says it is unsure about its survival should shareholders reject Afrimat’s plans to acquire Union Capital’s remaining shares

02 October 2020 - 15:27 Odwa Mjo
A miner drills at Lonmin’s Saffy platinum mine. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A miner drills at Lonmin’s Saffy platinum mine. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Union Capital Partners (UCP) said on Friday that it had impaired more than R113m in mining assets in the year to end-June.

Its Nkomati anthracite mine was temporarily closed following a fall of ground event in the underground mine in October 2019. In the same month, the mine’s opencast contract miner, Liviero Mining, had been put into liquidation. The mine was also affected by the national lockdown under level 5 and a three-month-long  illegal strike. 

“Further capital will be required to reopen the underground mine, estimated at R65m, and to establish the new planned opencast box cut at a cost of approximately R60m. These initiatives are currently in planning stage,” UCP said in statement. 

The company made a loss from operations of R48m during the period.

UCP reported a headline loss per share of 2.92c from a loss of 3.30c in the comparable period. Revenue fell by  4.3% to R958.3m  and no dividend was declared for the period. 

The company also said it was unsure about its survival should shareholders reject mining group Afrimat’s plans to acquire the company’s remaining shares.

In May, bulk commodities and construction material company Afrimat said it would make an offer to acquire UCP’s shares. Afrimat holds 27.27% of the shares and the offer is being put to shareholders on October 9. 

“If the Afrimat transaction is not implemented, a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter,” the company said. 

The acquisition of the shares will be by way of a scheme.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

SA construction sector looks set for bumper fourth quarter, says Afrimat

Low interest rates, new infrastructure projects and longer daylight hours are expected to support the rebound
Economy
3 weeks ago

Afrimat and Raubex: The tale of two survivors

Unlike many others, infrastructure firms Afrimat and Raubex are flourishing, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery medical aid premiums frozen for first ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Wendy Lucas-Bull to fill Christo Wiese’s chair, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Ellies warns it could close its doors
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Spur appoints former Famous Brands exec Val ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
JSE refuses to lift suspension of trade in shares ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Afrimat buys Coza Mining for R300m

Companies / Industrials

Afrimat proceeds with R116m dividend payment

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.