Afrimat buys Coza Mining for R300m

Building materials and industrial minerals group Afrimat has bought Coza Mining for R300m, in an effort to grow its footprint in the Northern Cape.

Afrimat said it had been looking at a number of opportunities in the province to grow its business.

Coza’s principal activities are exploring and prospecting for iron ore and manganese in the Northern Cape, and it is focused on three properties, Jenkins, Driehoekspan and Doornpan.

Afrimat said the transaction allows it to secure high-quality iron ore close to its Demaneng operation and in proximity to other existing operations. The deal also includes possible manganese deposits Afrimat could explore in future and “possible expansion opportunities due to increased resource size at Driehoekspan and Doornpan”.

Steel group ArcelorMittal SA, through its subsidiary Oakwood, sold its 25% stake in Coza as part of the transaction.

ArcelorMittal said since 2018 it has indicated to shareholders that “a foundational element of its turnaround strategy is to diversify the supply and cost structure of its strategic raw material supply. This transaction is a contributor to that strategy.”

ArcelorMittal SA and Afrimat’s Demaneng have also signed a deal for the supply of direct shipping ore “on favourable terms for each party”.