Companies / Mining

US rare-earths miner MP Materials to go public in $1.47bn deal

The US wants to increase its work in rare earths, a group of 17 minerals used in weapons and electronics, of which China is the largest producer

15 July 2020 - 17:55 Ernest Scheyder
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Houston — US rare-earths miner MP Materials said on Wednesday it would go public through a merger with a blank-cheque company backed by private equity firm Fortress Investment Group in a deal valued at $1.47bn.

The listing on the New York Stock Exchange would be the first for a US rare-earths company since Molycorp went public a decade ago. Molycorp filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and MP Materials bought Molycorp’s assets, including California’s Mountain Pass mine, out of bankruptcy in 2017.

The deal comes amid efforts to resume US production and processing of rare earths, a group of 17 minerals used to build weapons and electronics. China is the world’s largest producer.

Hedge funds JHL Capital Group and QVT Financial will fold their ownership of MP into the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Fortress Value Acquisition, shares of which gained as much as 20% in Wednesday morning trading. Fortress is controlled by Japan’s SoftBank Group.

SPACs have been behind some recent high-profile public listings, including electric-car maker Fisker, which announced its plans earlier this week.

MP will net about $489m from the deal and a separate stock offering. It plans to use the funds to upgrade outdated Molycorp-era processing equipment in California.

MP ships more than 50,000 tonnes of concentrated rare earths a year to China for processing. Chinese customers account for all its $100m in annual revenue.

It was not immediately clear if China’s Shenghe Resources Holding, which owns about 10% of MP, would participate in the Fortress deal. Shenghe and MP Materials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reported earlier this year that Shenghe’s stake in MP had prompted concern from US government scientists. The Pentagon awarded funding to MP in April but put that decision on hold after the report and outcry from US senators.

Reuters

