Kibali’s $500m likely to leave DRC ‘very soon’, says Barrick CEO

Johannesburg — Barrick Gold’s Kibali gold mining joint venture in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will be able to get $500m out of the country “very soon”, CEO Mark Bristow says.

The gold miner has been in discussions with the DRC’s government over how to get the money out of the country for months. A resolution was close in January, but then the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Bristow said.

Bristow said he expected the cash to be cleared for exit “very soon”, declining to give a specific timeline, after intensive discussions with the central bank, the mines minister and the prime minister.

Under the DRC’s 2018 mining code, miners must repatriate 60% of revenue from mineral sales back into the DRC, to help develop its economy.

The $500m is the excess left over after Kibali repatriated 60% of revenue and paid all its in-country expenses, Bristow said.

Barrick needs the $500m to pay back loans and dividends, Bristow said. AngloGold Ashanti, which owns 45% of Kibali, is entitled to half the money after dividends are paid, he said.

AngloGold Ashanti, one of the world’s largest gold miners, declined to comment, referring Reuters back to Barrick.

In May, Bristow had said the issue of the $500m “keeps us awake at night”.

Barrick’s push to get the money out comes as the DRC’s economy is under significant strain from the pandemic, with foreign currency reserves shrinking and mining companies taking longer to repatriate the 60% of mineral sales.

“Unfortunately, we have noted that repatriation of the 60% is currently erratic,” mines minister Willy Kitobo Samsoni said, adding he had warned mining companies to repatriate that capital immediately or risk sanctions as set out in the mining code.

Delayed repatriation of funds is among the pressures facing the mining sector, a critical contributor to DRC’s economy, Samsoni said.

