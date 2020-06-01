Companies / Mining EXCLUSIVE: Kalagadi Manganese founder fights for control of her brainchild Daphne Mashile-Nkosi alleges the IDC wants to remove her from her executive chair role as the fight over control of the company rages on BL PREMIUM

Daphne Mashile-Nkosi is fighting once again to retain her position as executive chair for life of Kalagadi Manganese, this time against the biggest shareholder, which has been with her the longest.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) approached the court on an urgent basis last week to put its largest mining investment into business rescue, citing the dire financial circumstances in which the black-women-owned miner finds itself with debt of R7.1bn that it’s in no position to repay.