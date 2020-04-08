Amcu wants standard health and kit rules before returning to work

As the mining industry debates the consequences of the 21-day lockdown and its possible extension, one of the main unions suggested heightened safety regulations to apply across the sector to clear the way for restarting mines.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), best known for two of the longest strikes in SA’s labour history, proposed a joint task team from the department of minerals and energy, Minerals Council SA and unions, to agree on a set safety standards.

The team would draw on advice from specialist bodies and the minister of health, Zweli Mkhize, who has won acclaim for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the response from the health sector.

“As Amcu, we will not support any ramp-up of operations at mines before these regulations are agreed upon and gazetted accordingly,” the union’s president, Joseph Mathunjwa, said.

“We can simply not afford to let mineworkers die due to a lacking and uncoordinated approach to this pandemic by the individual mines,” he said.

Union leadership met minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe earlier on Tuesday, with the council then meeting him on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday to discuss the consequences of the 21-day lockdown, which started on March 27 and resulted in the immediate shutdown of underground mines.

Mantashe has repeatedly said there has been the realisation that furnaces and refineries could be damaged by turning them off and on, and that those could be kept operational, as well as coal mines supplying Eskom and export contracts, and mines where social distancing could be enforced.

This has resulted in limited operations in platinum group metals, gold, iron ore, chrome and manganese, especially at those companies with open pit mines. Mantashe has said these mines had to operate with up to half their normal workforces.

The council said in a note to its members on April 3 that it was critically important for mines to return to operation on April 17 when the three-week lockdown ended, or there could be permanent damage.

It noted that a fifth of April’s mine production would be lost and this would translate to a 4.5% decline for the year.

It said mining companies were paying R7bn in wages during the lockdown and this did not include the cost of putting mines into care and maintenance, which are programmes to keep mines pumped free of water, ventilated and safe, incurring expenditure at a time when no or limited revenue was coming in.

Returning underground mines to production can take two to four weeks, with extensive medical screening of thousands of employees and retraining on safety.

Amcu wanted a “specific and enhanced standard of personal protective equipment (PPE) [to] be made compulsory for all mining operations, in combination with strategies to mitigate risk and manage identified infections.”

“It has never been more important for the department to manage the conflicting interests of workers and employers. It is time to work together to ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector,” Mathunjwa said.

The council has adopted a 10-point plan across all companies that entails giving employees and medical staff access to masks, gloves and safety glasses as well as infrared monitors to check people's temperatures, one of the symptoms of the virus.

