Royal Bafokeng Platinum reaches processing agreement with Amplats

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has agreed to new payment terms with Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) after the latter suspended refining operations due to an explosion at its processing plant.

RBPlat’s delivers concentrate to Amplats for processing but, earlier in March, Amplats issued a force majeure notice — a legal defence that allows it to avoid liability for failing to meet contractual obligations due to an unexpected event — on supplies of metals.

The agreement, in principle, would see RBPlat continue to sell concentrate to Amplats, but under delayed payment terms.

From March 6 — when the notice was given — all concentrate deliveries to Amplats would be subject to newly agreed payment terms under which the significant majority of proceeds will continue to be received by RBPlat in 2020, with all delayed payments to be paid in full before April 30 2021.

Sibanye-Stillwater announced on Tuesday it had also reached agreement, in principle, with Amplats, which would allow it to refine its concentrate at its own Marikana operations.

After an explosion on February 10 at its Anglo converter plant, which treats smelted matte in preparation for putting it through a host of refining processes, Amplats started its second converter plant. However, the second plant had inexplicable water ingress, a dangerous situation when working with metals at very high temperatures, and posed a risk of another explosion.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, RBPlat’s share price was up 5.28% to R22.58, while the JSE’s platinum index had fallen more than 20%.

With Allan Seccombe

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za