Implats surges into an annual profit

Higher platinum group metal prices and increased production gave a boost to the miner, though it withheld its dividend, citing an uncertain outlook

05 September 2019 - 08:54 allan seccombe
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: SUPPLIED

Impala Platinum withheld its full-year dividend again, despite posting strong annual results due to higher metal prices and a strong operational performance.

Implats, the world’s third-largest platinum miner, reported post-tax profit of R1.18bn for the year to end-June compared to a R10.8bn loss the year before.

Revenue was 36% higher at R48.6bn, with higher metal prices and rising prices for palladium and rhodium driving income.

“The group made material strikes in delivering its stated strategy to prioritise value over volume,” said CEO Nico Muller.

Implats was in a net cash position by the end of the year of R1.1bn after generating R7.7bn in free cash flow and repaying R2.2bn of debt.

Net cash generated from operating activities grew to R10.7bn from a loss of R1m in the previous year. Prices were 22% better than the year before.

“Given an uncertain and volatile local and global economic outlook and the ongoing restructuring under way at Impala Rustenburg, the board resolved not to declare a dividend for the full year,” the company said.

The Rustenburg mines are the main source of platinum group metals (PGMs) for the company and Muller said the restructuring of the assets had “advanced to plan during the year with the successful completion of the first phase”.

Refined platinum and palladium production increased by 4% and 7% to 1.53-million and 0.91-million ounces respectively.

