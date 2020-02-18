Companies / Mining These three could fill the Amplats top job There are at least three candidates with platinum experience in Anglo American who are eligible BL PREMIUM

Anglo American is rich with candidates to fill the CEO void unexpectedly left by Chris Griffith, who is leaving the platinum division. The question gripping the market is who will get one of the most difficult jobs in the group, which owns 80% of JSE-listed Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).

During his seven-year tenure Griffith has done most of the heavy lifting, restructuring the company in the face of fierce government and union opposition, positioning it as a low-cost, largely mechanised business with an enviable suite of mines, concentrators and processing plants, and a strong marketing arm.