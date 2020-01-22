From saviour to villain for former Vale chief Fabio Schvartsman

Now, two and a half years later, Schvartsman — who left the top post in March — stands accused of 270 counts of homicide due to a second dam collapse. He’s charged with knowing ahead of time of safety issues at the huge Brumadinho tailings dam and helping hide them before the deadliest such event in Brazil’s history.

Schvartsman began his role as the Vale CEO with a vow never to allow a repeat of the 2015 disaster. Now, he’s awaiting a judge’s decision on the state charges he faces, and is facing the possibility of federal charges ahead.

“Fabio Schvartsman acted directly to create corporate incentives, not to avoid risks, but to channel efforts into protecting Vale’s market value,” Willian Coelho, a state prosecutor, told reporters in Minas Gerais.

He “entered the role with the slogan ‘Mariana Never Again’,” Coelho said. “But it was a false slogan.”

Vale said it is perplexed by the accusations of fraud. “It is important to remember that other agencies are also investigating the case,” the company statement reads. “And it is premature to point out a conscious risk-taking to cause a deliberate breach of the dam.”

‘Brazilian jewel’

Schvartsman was unavailable for comment on Tuesday. In a February 14 public hearing in 2019, he called Vale “a Brazilian jewel that cannot be condemned for an accident that happened in one of its dams, even as it was a tragedy”.

Schvartsman was seen by many as a potential saviour for a company that had been on a roller-coaster ride with the previous CEO. Under Murilo Ferreira, Vale’s shares lost about 30% as commodity prices tumbled amid slowing Chinese demand and expanding supply. Ferreira, though, helped push through the opening of a $14bn mining complex in an area where ore quality is higher and costs will be lower.

Criticism over the 2015 Mariana disaster however dogged him, and eventually he was pushed aside, making way for Schvartsman. For a while, it was a perfect match. Vale shares almost doubled between the time Schvartsman was named CEO and when the dam disaster hit.

Previous CEO

Of all the Brazilian business leaders to be charged in recent years, Schvartsman stands out with the homicide charges. Ferreira wasn’t included in criminal charges from the 2015 dam spill. Corruption and insider trading have been more common crimes in recent years.

In December, Brazilian prosecutors filed a case against meat packer JBS, its holding company and 14 people for alleged fraud in loans from the nation’s development bank. Prosecutors requested the companies and founders Joesley and Wesley Batista be convicted for wrongdoing regarding transactions between the meat giant and Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) that resulted in illegal enrichment.

Less than three months earlier, Eike Batista, formerly Brazil’s richest man and no relation to the JBS owners, was sentenced to an additional eight years and seven months of prison time for insider trading. Batista had already been convicted for paying $16.6m to get government contracts as part of a sprawling corruption probe known as Carwash and sentenced to 30 years, which he is serving under house arrest.

While Schvartsman has been charged with homicide and Vale accused of environmental crimes, it is unclear when or if he will actually be put behind bars. A criminal case from the 2015 dam spill that also included homicide charges against some Vale executives was suspended in 2017 after a judge found evidence of illegal wiretapping by investigators.

Bloomberg