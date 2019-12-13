WATCH: How the energy crisis has affected the mines

Mining production fell nearly 3% in October, marking the third consecutive month of declines. The sector was also the biggest drag on the economy in the third quarter and Eskom’s load-shedding only makes matters worse.

Miners were forced to cut production due to power cuts this week and are now calling on the government to grant them permission to set up independent power sources.

James Wellsted from Sibanye-Stillwater spoke to Business Day TV about the situation.