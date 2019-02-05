Companies / Mining

Amplats expects better profitability on rising commodity prices

The world's largest platinum producer has revised its its full-year earnings forecast and expects HEPS to double

05 February 2019 - 12:06 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) expects headline earnings per share for the year to end-December to as much as double from the prior comparative period, thanks to a boost from rising commodity prices.

The world's largest platinum producer's full-year headline earnings per share will rise between 83% and 103% compared to the prior period's R14.82, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

A 13% rise in a basket of platinum-group metals over the period has lifted performance, with the company also citing a R500m re-evaluation of an asset,  as well as cost-containment. 

South African platinum producers have been boosted by rising prices for platinum group metals rhodium and palladium. All are used in emissions-reducing technology, with palladium pushing a series of record highs so far in 2019, eclipsing the gold price for  the first time.

At 10.40am Amplats's share price had risen 1.27% to R635.50, having earlier risen as much as 2%. This exceeded the platinum index's 0.74% rise.

“Management is doing what it needs to do to make the business profitable,” Vestact analyst Michael Treherne said. 

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

