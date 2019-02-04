Companies / Mining

AngloGold Ashanti’s earnings jump as Kibali’s production ramps up

The world’s third-largest gold mining company has reported an eight-fold surge in HEPS, mostly due to increased production

04 February 2019 - 14:23 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/REALROCKING
Picture: 123RF/REALROCKING

AngloGold Ashanti share price fell as much as 9% on Monday, despite the company saying it expects a more than seven-fold surge headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December.

The ramping up of production at AngloGold Ashanti’s Kibali mine in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) lifts the company’s bottom line, as did lower development costs at an ore development project in Brazil.

Cost-savings were due to the closure of the company’s Tautona mine in 2017, as well as increased production at new assets, notably Kibali. This mine delivered income of $95m during the period, or 23c per share in earnings.

AngloGold Ashanti expects to report headline earnings of between $297m and $227m during the period, between a 666% and 729% increase on the previous comparable period. Basic earnings are expected to rise to between $129m and $137m, after the previous comparative period’s basic loss of $191m.

A once-off payment of $46m, or 11c per share, weighed down the company’s performance in the 2017 financial year. The costs were related to a settlement of silicosis class-action claims, and related expenditures.

The company is in the process of rationalising its 14 assets, saying that this number may be inappropriate given its size.

AngloGold Ashanti’s share price reached an intraday low of R172.02 at 12.17pm on Monday. The company’s share price rose 41.31% during 2018, lifted by a rising bullion price, which is hovering at an eight-month high this week.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Consolidation is taking place in the global gold sector after years of speculation

SPONSORED | Absa analyses SA’s gold sector and the likelihood of more mergers and acquisitions
National
5 hours ago

Gold slips as investors’ risk appetite returns

Bullion is weaker as risk aversion wanes with the progress in US-China trade talks, while a firm dollar keeps the metal under pressure
Markets
6 hours ago

Gold mines on market after mergers should interest mid-tier miners

Expectations of mine sales around the world
Companies
19 hours ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Group Five dives after CEO’s resignation
Companies / Industrials
2.
Capitec sees AI as competitive enabler
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Israeli food group offers R4.8bn for Clover
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Mondli Gungubele and most of PIC board quit
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Bushveld to bring an energy storage play to the ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Consolidation is taking place in the global gold sector after years of ...
National

WATCH: Stock picks — Anglo American and cash
Markets

'Sunset industry' remains an important cog in our economy
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.