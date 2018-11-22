RioZim wants $92m from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Harare — Zimbabwean miner RioZim is demanding $92m from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in a lawsuit brought to force the central bank to pay for more of its gold purchases from the company in dollars, court documents show.

Miners are struggling as Zimbabwe grapples with an acute shortage of dollars.

Producers sell all their gold to the central bank’s subsidiary Fidelity Printers and Refiners, which then exports it. RioZim, however, says that since 2016, the central bank has only paid for 15% of gold it purchased from the company in dollars, breaching its policy to pay for 30% in the US currency.

The central bank has not commented on the lawsuit.

RioZim first announced on October 9 that it would take legal action against the central bank, signalling impatience by miners over the dollar shortage. In its summons, filed with the high court dated November 14, RioZim says it failed to receive $48m due in payments from the central bank for its sales in dollars and suffered losses of $44m due to lost production.

“The plaintiff suffered a direct loss of money and the devaluation of the purchasing power of its earnings,” RioZim said in the documents seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The company says failure to receive dollar payments left it unable to import equipment and materials for capital projects, putting its operations in jeopardy. The gold miner shut its three mines last month due to the dollar crunch and cannot re-open them until it finds a solution.

RioZim CEO Bhekinkosi Nkomo did not answer calls to his cellphone for comment, while company attorneys Devittie, Rudolph and Timba refused to comment.

Zimbabwe adopted the dollar in 2009 to tame hyper-inflation, but is facing an acute dollar shortage which has sent prices of basic goods spiraling and inflation rising to double digits.

On Monday, in a change of policy, central bank governor John Mangudya and the deputy minister for mines announced that the government would allow gold, platinum and chrome mining companies to retain up to 55% of their earnings in dollars, up from 30%. The move is aimed at ensuring operators remain viable.

Mangudya could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

Reuters