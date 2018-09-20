How Pan African turned in its first loss in 11 years

For the first time in 11 years Pan African Resources reported an annual loss, with a R1.78bn impairment against its shuttered Evander mine contributing to the company’s decision to withhold its dividend.
Pan African became a gold producer in 2007 after six years as a loss-making exploration company dabbling in the Central African Republic, Ghana and Mozambique. It bought the Barberton mines from diversified miner Metorex and since then was a profitable, dividend-paying company listed in Johannesburg and London.
During 2018, however, it shut the unprofitable Evander mine it bought for R1.5bn from Harmony Gold in 2013. It cut 1,635 jobs at Evander and took the R1.78bn impairment against the assets, pushing it into its first loss since buying Barberton.
Pan African, which has a market capitalisation of R3.7bn, reported a R1.56bn loss for the year to end-June from a R310m profit the year before and it withheld its dividend, the second time it has done so since becoming a gold producer.
The first time it did not pay a dividend after Barberton was in financial 2012 when it was raising capital for Evander, including a R700m rights issue.
The loss stemmed from a switch in business strategy, moving away from deep-level gold mining and investing heavily in its tailings retreatment business, with the R1.7bn Elikhulu plant pouring its first gold in August ahead of schedule and on budget.
CEO Cobus Loots said the majority of Pan African’s gold now comes from safe, low-cost tailings retreatment plants at Evander and Barberton, both in Mpumalanga.
Pan African is looking for further tailings opportunities west of Johannesburg because there are no more such opportunities on the East Rand and around Barberton, he said.
The tailings retreatment space on the West Rand is competitive, with DRDGold the major player, having recently done a deal with Sibanye-Stillwater. AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony Gold both have large tailings retreatment businesses.
Resuming dividends is a key focus for the board, said Loots, pointing out the strong cash generation potential of the tailings businesses and a recovery at Barberton mines after a tough 2018 financial year.
A R1bn revolving credit facility due in 2020 is being restructured, easing the net debt position of R1.6bn, which deepened from R68m a year earlier.
"Suffice it to say that the full-year 2018 financials were rather disappointing, as expected, and it was no real surprise that Pan African has decided against paying a final dividend," said Yuen Low from Shore Capital.
"Net debt rose to £89.8m from £4m in 2017. The good work of 2017 has thus come undone, and the balance sheet once again becomes a source of concern for us," he said.
A key project for Pan African is the development of the Royal Sheba deposit at Barberton, which can be mined from an open pit. A study on the financials is due in February 2019.
