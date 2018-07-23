AngloGold Ashanti appoints Barrick’s Kelvin Dushnisky as CEO

AngloGold Ashanti chose world number one gold producer Barrick Gold Corporation’s president Kelvin Dushnisky to replace departing CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, looking outside the company for someone to steer the company in its strategy of investing outside its home base of SA.

Dushnisky will start as CEO of the world’s third-biggest gold miner by production from September 1, replacing Venkatakrishnan who is joining Indian diversified miner Vedanta as CEO.

Dushnisky joins at AngloGold shortly after the company reduced its South African footprint to a single underground mine and a tailings retreatment project, favouring investments outside SA, its historical home.