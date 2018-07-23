Companies / Mining

AngloGold Ashanti appoints Barrick’s Kelvin Dushnisky as CEO

The company has replaced departing CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan with the president of the world’s number one gold producer

23 July 2018 - 14:38 Allan Seccombe
Picture: ISTOCK

AngloGold Ashanti chose world number one gold producer Barrick Gold Corporation’s president Kelvin Dushnisky to replace departing CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, looking outside the company for someone to steer the company in its strategy of investing outside its home base of SA.

Dushnisky will start as CEO of the world’s third-biggest gold miner by production from September 1, replacing Venkatakrishnan who is joining Indian diversified miner Vedanta as CEO.

Dushnisky joins at AngloGold shortly after the company reduced its South African footprint to a single underground mine and a tailings retreatment project, favouring investments outside SA, its historical home.

Kelvin Dushnisky. Picture: SUPPLIED

"Following an extremely competitive global search, we’re pleased to name someone of Kelvin’s calibre and experience to lead this organisation," said AngloGold chairman Sipho Pityana.

"Kelvin brings to us an impeccable set of values, a deep understanding of operating a large, complex global portfolio of mining assets and projects, and a keen familiarity of an evolving geopolitical landscape," he said.

Dushnisky oversaw Barrick’s mines in Australia, Africa, North and South America and the Middle East, working closely with governments and on community relations.

"AngloGold Ashanti has a strong portfolio of assets and an exciting pipeline of organic growth opportunities," said Dushnisky.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

