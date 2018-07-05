SA mine safety back in the spotlight

An international comparison is not really possible, says the Minerals Council SA (formerly the Chamber of Mines). Few countries report mine health and safety statistics as comprehensively as SA. Those that do, like the US and Australia, cannot compare as their mines operate differently, particularly because they are not as deep as SA’s.

While there is, of course, concern over the spike in fatalities, a strong case can be made that frequency rates are down, says Leigh McMaster, specialist in behavioural change at the Minerals Council.

The numbers have spiked due to a spate of multiple fatalities — where several people are killed in one incident — which is unusual.

"There is obviously a lot of unhappiness, and rightly so," McMaster says. "But if you focus on the hardline stats, the picture is not that negative. If you put your humanitarian hat on, it’s really terrible."

Council spokesperson Charmane Russell says the incidents, especially those resulting in multiple fatalities, are of huge concern. "A great deal of introspection is required, and not just at company level," she says.

However, Arnold van Graan, mining analyst at Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking, says that if you look at fatalities over the longer term, the statistics show a real improvement in safety standards thanks to a huge effort to reduce the risk of injuries. This involved training, safety systems and mine design, among other interventions.

"It came from a high base, and reduced significantly ... but the industry seems to have reached a plateau in terms of safety statistics," says Van Graan.

Shezi says the major cause of accidents this year has been gravity and seismic-induced falls of ground, followed by transportation systems and machinery.

Seismic activity in gold mines is related to their depth. "When a fall of ground occurs, it might be because of a natural earthquake, or pressure built up in the rock mass, or because of mining operations," says Russell.

McMaster says SA has been a leader in research in seismicity and at one stage reduced fatal seismic incidents by 83%. But the risk around seismic activity has increased again. "The areas we are mining are getting older and older and have been operating for 60 or 70 years."

These mines are also deep. Ultra-deep-level mining, at 3,000m and more underground, is unheard of elsewhere in the world. Eight of the 10 deepest mines in the world are in SA and all are gold mines.

This, paired with an increase in seismic activity, may be contributing to the incidents. Of the 21 incidents at Sibanye-Stillwater this year, 19 occurred in its gold division and two in the platinum division.