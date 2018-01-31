Tharisa still to decide on two new projects

Tharisa has three plants that will handle 5-million tonnes of ore to produce 150,000oz of platinum group metals (PGM) in 2018, and 1.4-million tonnes of chrome in concentrate, of which about a quarter will be high-premium speciality chrome.

The first of the two new projects, continuing the policy of naming plants after aspects of the US space programme, is Vulcan, which will cost R300m and extract 380,000 tonnes of chrome from tailings when it comes into production with an operating cost of R50/tonne. The second new project called Apollo will cost R300m and is a chrome and PGMs extraction plant. It will tackle one of the reefs Tharisa is not processing but has exposed during its mining of a number of other chrome and platinum group metals reefs. Apollo will deliver 6,000oz of PGMs and 180,000 tonnes a year of chrome.

Tharisa chief financial officer Michael Jones said the R600m would be funded through a combination of debt, revolving loan facilities and cash.

Tharisa was starting work at a 1MW furnace to test its concept of producing a PGM-rich iron alloy with a sand-like consistency with no base metals. This was what had made putting the alloy from similar processes through precious metals refineries so challenging, said Peter Chennells, who heads the drive for new technology.

Tharisa was looking for opportunities in Zimbabwe, said Pouroulis, confirming he had met President Emmerson Mnangagwa to discuss mining investment. Zimbabwe has the second-largest known platinum deposit outside SA

