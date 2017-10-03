Sibanye starts US mine

Stillwater will, from early 2022, produce 850,000oz a year of palladium and platinum, a more than 50% increase from prevailing levels.

By the end of 2016, $111.6m had been spent on Blitz and it needed $138m more to complete the project.

Stillwater needed to expand the concentrator at its processing plant to treat the extra tonnage from Blitz, and an unspecified amount of money is needed for this project.

Production started three months sooner than planned and the grade of the material from Blitz is 39g of palladium and platinum per tonne, well above the average 19.55g per tonne from the Stillwater mine.