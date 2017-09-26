Low rand prices for PGMs result in larger interim loss for Pallinghurst

Pallinghurst Resources posted a deepening interim loss, taking substantial write-downs against its investments in coloured gemstones and platinum, as options are considered for realising value from its Tshipi manganese investment.

Pallinghurst, which is essentially an investment holding company, recently took over the whole of London-listed Gemfields, the world’s largest listed producer of coloured gemstones, making it an operating company.

Pallinghurst’s interim results included an emphasis of matter, noting that the expiry of the decade-long initial life span on September 14 2017 needed to be addressed by a resolution of shareholders to extend the life span or to change its articles of incorporation.

"The exact nature of any extension to the company’s life beyond September 14 2017 cannot presently be determined as it is subject to shareholder vote at a general meeting of the company, which has not yet been held," the note said.

Pallinghurst posted a total comprehensive loss of $81m for the six months to end-June compared to a $33m loss in the same period a year earlier.

The reason for the increased loss was the fall in Gemfields’ share price by the end of June compared to the 2016 year-end valuation period, which meant Pallinghurst had to write down its investment in the company by $64m, making up 79% of the interim loss.

The consolidation of Gemfields in Pallinghurst’s operating results would limit the "sometimes radical" swings in asset values in the income statement, said Pallinghurst CEO Arne Frandsen.

Pallinghurst was unhappy with the performance of Gemfields and has taken over the company with a view to shaking up the way the company is operated to extract what its board thinks is better value from it.

Gemfields posted a 24% drop in auction revenues during its 2016 financial year to end-June, realising $133m. Production at the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia fell 37% during the period to 19-million carats, the lowest level in seven years.

It is this poor operational performance that Pallinghurst’s executive chairperson, Brian Gilbertson, and Frandsen want to address.

Pallinghurst cited low rand prices for platinum group metal prices and the "political uncertainty in SA, in particular the unease and value destruction caused by the release of the Mining Charter III", as the reasons for its write-down of $16m of its investment in Sedibelo Platinum Mines.

Sedibelo sent 62,000oz of four platinum group elements in concentrate for processing in the interim period, a 23% drop compared to the previous year because of cost-cutting measures during the period to cope with continued low prices for the metal, Frandsen said.

"This has enabled the company to withstand the currently depressed markets without seeking new shareholder capital," he said.

Pallinghurst’s interest in the Tshipi manganese mine in the Northern Cape is held through an 18.4% holding in Australia’s Jupiter Mines, which in turn owns 49% of the mine.

The volatile manganese market in the first half of this year saw prices drop 46% during the six-month period, driven by South African producers scrambling to increase production to take advantage of the higher prices that marked the end of 2016.

"Since then, the spot price has remained relatively strong at long-term levels as China’s demand for steel has held firm," Frandsen said, noting Tshipi was on track to deliver 3-million tonnes of manganese for the full year of 2017, up from the previous year’s 2.3-million tonnes, making it the largest exporter of South African manganese.

In March, Jupiter "launched an initiative to investigate strategic options to realise shareholder value from Tshipi. This may result in a trade sale or initial public listing."

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the lead adviser to work through these options.