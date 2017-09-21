Pallinghurst flags deeper first-half loss

Pallinghurst Resources expects to sink deeper into the red when it reports its financial results for the six months to June.

Headline loss per share for the period is expected to be R1.39, up from loss of 67c a year ago, the investment group said in a statement on Thursday.

The company attributed the poor performance to decreases in the valuation of its investments.

"The fall in the Gemfields share price accounts for the majority of the unrealised loss for the six-month period," the company said.

Net asset value fell to R4.7bn from R5bn as at December, while net asset value per share dropped to R4.36 from R6.61.

The share price was off 2.28% to R2.57 in mid-morning trade on the JSE, giving the company a market value of R3.68bn.