Lonmin's warning on key debt covenant hits shares

Lonmin’s share price plummeted nearly 12% to close at R17.91 after it warned on Monday of a narrow margin it had left to avoid breaching one of its key debt covenants.

The world’s third-largest platinum miner incurred a $146m impairment in a difficult first half of its financial year.

The warning on its tangible net-value covenant prompted KPMG to flag a "material uncertainty" over Lonmin’s "ability to continue as a going concern" if it recorded another sizable impairment.

The covenants governing Lonmin’s debt demand its tangible net worth does not fall below $1.1bn. At the end of March, the net worth of the group was $1.434bn after the $146m impairment.

"Should a further impairment in the future result in the tangible net worth falling below $1.1bn this debt covenant would be breached, which could reduce the liquidity of the group," Lonmin said.

Analysts flagged the potential breach of the covenant as a concern, as well as the losses incurred in the first half of the year in which refined platinum sales fell 15% to 307,000oz because of production setbacks at its main K3 mine and phasing out of production from old, high-cost shafts.