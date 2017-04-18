Sibanye to raise $2bn in debt, equity for Stillwater

Sibanye Gold’s shareholders now hold the company’s platinum ambitions in their hands, with a vote next week to approve a $2.2bn cash purchase of North America’s palladium and platinum producer Stillwater Mining.

Sibanye cleared the last regulatory obstacle in the US, meaning both companies can now go to their shareholders to vote on the takeover by the South African company.

Sibanye, which is 20% Chinese owned, said on Tuesday it had received “unconditional approval” from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US for the takeover.

Sibanye outlined its plans to secure $2bn towards repaying a $2.65bn bridging loan to buy Stillwater, a deal that will push it into third place in the global ranking of palladium producers and make it the fourth largest platinum group metal producer.

Sibanye will ask shareholders on April 25 to vote in favour of the deal and for the company to issue $1bn worth of shares to help repay the bridging loan underwritten by a syndicate of 16 local and international financial institutions.

The bridging loan is equivalent to R35bn compared to Sibanye’s market capitalisation of R31bn on Tuesday, while the purchase price is R29bn.

“Buying a company that increases your precious metal output by 20% for a value equal to your own market cap remains a bad deal,” said an analyst speaking on terms of anonymity.

However, shareholders were most likely to give their approval for the deal, the analyst said.