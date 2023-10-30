Power cuts and failing infrastructure sour business mood, Adcorp says
Clients are more cautious, the human resources specialist says
30 October 2023 - 10:25
Increased power cuts, deteriorating infrastructure, high inflation and elevated interest rates “have soured the business mood, with clients hesitant to expand operations in the current economic climate”, according to human resources specialist Adcorp.
The company, valued at about R516m on the JSE, on Monday added in its results for the six months to end-August that “GDP growth is expected to be marginal, continuing to impede job creation” and expect these factors will “lead to lower demand, negatively impacting performance”...
