Tongaat Hulett’s Magister underwriting deal left in ruins
Tongaat will intensify its focus on the restructuring of the debt-ridden sugar giant
25 June 2022 - 21:03
The controversial underwriting deal that would have seen a privately held group controlled by a Zimbabwean family involved in tobacco and transport take a majority stake in debt-laden Tongaat Hulett at a bargain price, is off the table, the sugar and property firm said late on Friday.
The termination of the agreement with the Rudland family’s Magister Investments comes as the 130-year-old company, which has told shareholders it will not be able to release its financial statements for the year ended March 31 by June 30 as required by the JSE, struggles under huge debt-pile with time running out to make good on repayment promises to lenders...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now