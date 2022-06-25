Companies / Land & Agriculture Tongaat Hulett’s Magister underwriting deal left in ruins Tongaat will intensify its focus on the restructuring of the debt-ridden sugar giant B L Premium

The controversial underwriting deal that would have seen a privately held group controlled by a Zimbabwean family involved in tobacco and transport take a majority stake in debt-laden Tongaat Hulett at a bargain price, is off the table, the sugar and property firm said late on Friday.

The termination of the agreement with the Rudland family’s Magister Investments comes as the 130-year-old company, which has told shareholders it will not be able to release its financial statements for the year ended March 31 by June 30 as required by the JSE, struggles under huge debt-pile with time running out to make good on repayment promises to lenders...