War in Ukraine turns extra sour for SA citrus farmers
Sanctions against Russia, which accounts for as much as 10% of local exports, will hit growers hard, industry body says
10 March 2022 - 17:29
The Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA) has urged to the government to redouble negotiations with trading partners to mitigate disruptions to the industry caused by the war in Ukraine.
Russia accounts for 7% to 10% of total SA citrus exports annually, with 11.2-million 15kg cartons of fruit shipped there in 2021, but sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine last month are set to affect shipments...
