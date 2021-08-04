Companies / Innovation Universal Partners sells its stake in UK electric motor maker in R880m deal JSE-listed investment firm sells its 22% stake to Daimler UK as EU looks to transition to electric-powered cars

Universal Partners (UP), the JSE-listed investment firm that targets companies with growth potential in the UK and Europe in particular, has sold its 22% interest in the UK-based electric motor manufacturer YASA to Daimler UK in a £42.8m (R878m) deal.

Daimler UK is a subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, which will assume 100% of YASA...